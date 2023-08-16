Everything you need to know about the upcoming Leagues Cup final.

The 2023 Leagues Cup kicked off in July and is now approaching its conclusion, with 47 clubs whittled down to just two.

This season has seen complaints from Liga MX clubs that the format doesn't suit them, while normal service was interrupted in July when Lionel Messi joined Tata Martino's Inter Miami revolution along with former Barcelona stalwarts Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about when the 2023 Leagues Cup final is, where it is played and how to watch it live.

When is the 2023 Leagues Cup final?

Fixture: 2023 Leagues Cup final Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 9pm ET / 6pm PT TV & streaming: Apple TV

It will kick off at 9pm ET (8pm local time, 6pm PT) in the United States.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the game at 2am on August 20.

Leagues Cup final 2023 TV channel & live stream

Apple TV will stream the 2023 Leagues Cup final live worldwide through the MLS Season Pass.

If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber, a MLS Season Pass will cost $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

Without an Apple TV+ subscription, MLS Season Pass will cost $14.99 per month or $99 per season.

Find out more about Apple TV and the MLS Season Pass.

Which teams are in the 2023 Leagues Cup final?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will play Nashville SC in the 2023 Leagues Cup final, meaning it is an all-MLS affair.

Inter Miami defeated Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semi-final, while Nashville overcame Liga MX side Monterrey.

Where is the 2023 Leagues Cup final played?

Geodis Park (also known as Nashville SC Stadium or Nashville Fairgrounds Stadium) will host the 2023 Leagues Cup final.

A 30,000-seater, soccer-specific venue, it opened its doors in May 2022 and is the home of Nashville SC.

