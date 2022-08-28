WATCH: Lewandowski scores outrageous backheel as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid

Robert Lewandowski scored his second brace in as many games for Barcelona, doing so in style with a fantastic backheel finish against Real Valladolid.

Backheel goal seals double for Lewandowski

Polish striker making second home league appearance

Barcelona score seven goals in last two games

WHAT HAPPENED? Robert Lewandowski has endured himself to the Barcelona faithful just three games into the La Liga season. The Polish striker scored his first goals at Camp Nou in the league, with an outrageous backheel to round off a fine performance against Valladolid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski moved from Bayern Munich for €50 million (£42m/$51m) earlier this summer and has already proved a hit at the Camp Nou. The striker now has four goals in the league as Barcelona look to compete with Real Madrid for the title.