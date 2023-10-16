WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores a stunning overhead kick in France training and pulls out wild celebration in empty stadium

France striker Kylian Mbappe has been looking sharp in training as he prepares for Tuesday's friendly with Scotland.

France set to face Scotland

Mbappe scores stunner in training

Celebrates in style

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe smashed home a stunning goal in training on Monday as France warmed up for Tuesday's friendly. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar pulled off an audacious volley and then set off on an even more extravagant celebration. Mbappe couldn't hide his delight as he tore off his training top and then ran straight down the tunnel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker heads into the game with a few question marks over his form. Mbappe did score twice against the Netherlands in a 2-1 win on Friday, ending a run of four games without a goal for club side PSG.

WHAT NEXT? Les Bleus host Scotland at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday in a friendly. Both teams have already secured their places at Euro 2024.