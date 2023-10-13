WATCH: Kylian Mbappe doubles France's lead over Netherlands with a stunning finesse strike from outside the box!

Kylian Mbappe sent a gorgeous curling effort beyond Bart Verbruggen to as France won 2-1 against Netherlands on Friday.

Mbappe scored France's first

Doubled lead in second half

A win sends Les Bleus through

WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker sent the ball curling into the net with a perfect strike from outside the box. The goal came early in the second half and doubled Les Bleus' lead after Mbappe had opened the scoring early on. Netherlands went on to score late in the game through Quilindschy Hartman.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France's 2-1 victory confirmed their qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? After Friday's match, Mbappe and his co-stars will take on Scotland in a friendly on October 17.