WATCH: How has he kept that out?! Kepa makes insane triple save to keep Chelsea in front against Aston Villa

- Mount put Chelsea ahead
- Villa turned up the tempo after falling behind
- Kepa makes an astounding triple save
WHAT HAPPENED? Mason Mount gave Chelsea the lead in the sixth minute but Villa responded strongly. In the 21st minute, John McGinn had a crack at goal but Kepa proved equal to the task. The rebound fell for Jacob Ramsey who once again rifled a low shot on target and this time the Spaniard dived to his left to parry that out. Finally, Danny Ings tried to score from a tight angle and this time too Kepa made himself big enough to deny the striker.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kepa had struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge since moving from Athletic Club, but with the appointment of Graham Potter he has got a new lease of life and is repaying the coach's trust with impressive performances.
WHAT NEXT FOR KEPA? The keeper would like to carry on with his rich vein of form when Chelsea face Brentford and Manchester United next week in the Premier League.