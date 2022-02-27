Watch: Henderson & Milner console every Chelsea player after Liverpool's Carabao Cup penalty shootout win
Ryan Tolmich
Getty
Liverpool veterans Jordan Henderson and James Milner made sure to console each of Chelsea's players after the Reds' incredible Carabao Cup triumph on Sunday.
Henderson, Milner and Liverpool took down Chelsea in Sunday's finale, winning 11-10 in an epic penalty kick shootout after a scoreless stalemate through 120 minutes.
While Chelsea players were obviously hurt after the defeat, Henderson and Milner left their own celebrations to console the opposition after a match that will go down as a classic.
Editors' Picks
- One down, three to go? Liverpool's quadruple bid off to perfect start with epic Carabao Cup victory
- What does Roman Abramovich's statement mean for Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup final?
- Ronaldo looking his age as Man Utd struggle for goals
- Controversy and fury - but Man City survive to put title challenge back on track