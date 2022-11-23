News Matches
Gavi

WATCH: Golden Boy Gavi blazes home volley to become youngest World Cup goalscorer since Pele in 1958

James Hunsley
21:09 GMT+3 23/11/2022
Gavi Spain Costa Rica 2022-23
Gavi scored a record-breaking strike as Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday.
  • 18-year-old netted volley in Spain's 7-0 rout
  • Became youngest WC scorer after Pele
  • Also Spain's youngest ever WC scorer

WHAT HAPPENED? The winner of the 2022 Kopa Trophy found himself on the end of an Alvaro Morata cross from Spain's left, firing home a sumptuous volley which flew past Keylor Navas, touching the post before nestling in the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi's strike made him the youngest scorer in the World Cup since Pele in 1958, and Spain's youngest ever goalscorer in the history of the competition. His goal helped pull Spain even further away from Costa Rica, with the game finishing 7-0. The result puts the Spain top of Group E on goal difference after Japan's memorable victory over Germany earlier in the day.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? Buoyed by a dominant opening day display, Spain take on Germany next in what will be a must-win match for Hansi Flick's side.

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Bahrain English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Bahrain English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Bahrain English)