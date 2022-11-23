News Matches
Germany

WATCH: Germany shell-shocked! Doan & Asano seal incredible Japan comeback

Ewan Gennery
17:54 GMT+3 23/11/2022
Japan World Cup 2022
Japan scored two goals in eight minutes to stun Germany and seal a 2-1 victory in their Group E World Cup clash.
  • Japan score twice in eight minutes to comeback
  • Both goals by substitutes
  • Germany lost two World Cup openers in a row

WHAT HAPPENED? Japan's first goal came after Takumi Minanmino, formerly of Liverpool fizzed a ball across the box, which Manuel Neuer only managed to parry away into the path of Ritsu Doan. He had only been on for four minutes and slammed home to level the scores.

Japan's second came from a ball over the top, which another substitute Takuma Asano raced onto before slamming the ball into the roof of the German net. The Japanese bench went wild and raced down the touchline to celebrate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Germany have now lost their last two opening World Cup fixtures, having lost 1-0 to Mexico in 2018. They now face another uphill battle to get out of their 2022 group alongside European giants Spain.

