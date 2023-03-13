WATCH: Gavi goes full ‘Phil Jones mode’ for Barcelona by putting in sliding tackle with his head!

Gavi swapped beast mode for Phil Jones mode in his latest La Liga appearance, with the Barcelona midfielder putting in a sliding tackle with his head!

Midfielder famed for passing ability

Is not afraid to get stuck in

Emulated Manchester United defender

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old playmaker, who is the current holder of the prestigious Golden Boy award, has established a reputation as one of the finest creative influences in the business with a ball at his feet. He has, however, shown that he is willing to use his head as well, even if that means sliding along the turf on his stomach and putting his face in where there are boots flying around.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi dived in against Athletic Club in a bid to prevent an attack being built from the middle of the park, with his face colliding with the pitch in the process. Manchester United defender Jones once did likewise back in 2015, with the former England international famously preventing then Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud from scoring with a heroic head-first block.

WHAT NEXT? Gavi’s efforts were not in vain, with a solitary effort from Raphinha enough to earn Barcelona a 1-0 win over Athletic Club that has kept them nine points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the Liga table.