Manchester United

WATCH: What a moment! Alejandro Garnacho saves Man Utd with last-gasp winner against Fulham

Peter McVitie
21:50 GMT+3 13/11/2022
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 2022-23
Alejandro Garnacho came to the rescue for Manchester United when he scored a last-minute goal to secure a 2-1 win against Fulham on Sunday.
  • Garnacho came off bench to score winner
  • Winger struck in last minute of match
  • Goal is his first in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old came off the bench with less than 20 minutes to play with the game tied at 1-1. He ran onto a pass from Christian Eriksen and slotted past Bernd Leno in stoppage time to restore his team's lead and seal the three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal is Garnacho's second senior strike for the Red Devils and first in the Premier League. The Argentina Under-20 star has featured eight times for United this season, having made his first start in the English top-flight last week in the 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? The teenager has been left out of Argentina's squad for the World Cup, so his next competitive match will be against Burnley when United host them in the Carabao Cup on December 20.

