WATCH: Gabriel Jesus does Vinicius Jr dance celebration as Arsenal striker supports Brazil team-mate in racism row

Chris Burton|
Gabriel Jesus Arsenal Brentford 2022-23Getty
ArsenalPremier LeagueVideoBrentford vs ArsenalBrentfordGabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is among those to have urged Vinicius Jr to keep dancing, with the Arsenal striker copying the Real Madrid forward’s goal celebration.

  • Gunners star on target vs Brentford
  • Mimicked celebration of countryman
  • Support floods in for Real Madrid forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Jr. has found himself dragged into a vile racism storm after being told to “stop playing the monkey” by a leading agent in Spain. Support has flooded in for the Champions League winner from all over the world – particularly from fellow countryman – and Jesus made a point of backing his Selecao colleague when finding the target in a Premier League clash with Brentford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus has already passed on words of support to Vinicius on social media and is using a prominent platform in England to help force a message home to those that still need to hear it. After the game Jesus said: "The celebration was for my guy Vinicius Junior. It [racist abuse] needs to stop and it was for him.”

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? Arsenal’s South American frontman was in fine form once again during a visit to Brentford, with the Gunners looking to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.