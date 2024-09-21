How to watch today's Fulham vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Unbeaten Newcastle United travel to Craven Cottage this weekend to face a Fulham side brimming with potential but still seeking a statement Premier League victory.

The Magpies have been impressive, winning three of their four matches and sharing the spoils once. Newcastle recently secured back-to-back 2-1 wins over Tottenham and Wolves.

Despite conceding first against Wolves, they responded swiftly with two goals in five minutes, beginning in the 75th minute. While a draw might have been a fair result, Newcastle’s resilience and fighting spirit were key to their comeback win—traits that could propel them into the top-four conversation this season.

Fulham, on the other hand, have shown promise since their opening-week defeat at Manchester United. Although their record of one win and two draws doesn’t fully reflect their performances, a 1-1 draw at Ipswich was balanced, while their 2-1 victory over Leicester City and 1-1 tie with West Ham could easily have been more decisive.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services in the UK, due to the traditional 3pm blackout ruling that prohibits airing Saturday games.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Fulham vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST Venue: Craven Cottage

The match will be played at the Craven Cottage in London, England on Friday, September 20, with kick-off at 3:00 pm BST for fans in the UK. That translates to 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT for Premier League audience residing in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Carlos Vinicius is the sole absentee for this clash as he deals with a calf injury, which is likely to keep him sidelined for a couple of weeks. Besides him, Fulham should have the rest of their squad available and match-fit.

New addition Reiss Nelson found the back of the net in their League Cup outing, and all four of Fulham's Premier League goals so far have come from their forward players: Adama Traore, Emile Smith Rowe, Raul Jimenez, and Alex Iwobi. The Cottagers seem poised for a breakout attacking display.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Muniz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Benda Defenders: Tete, Bassey, Anderson, Cuenca, Castagne, Diop, Robinson Midfielders: Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Berge, Iwobi, Pereira, Lukic, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Nelson Forwards: Jimenez, Muniz, Traore, Stansfield

Newcastle team news

Alexander Isak was substituted at halftime in the previous match, and his condition will be closely monitored. Meanwhile, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are sidelined with significant knee issues. Lewis Miley is projected to be back by mid-October, and Callum Wilson’s back problem could keep him out until later this month.

Newcastle have been underwhelming in expected goals metrics in their first three outings but snatched a win against Wolves thanks to two strikes from distance. Eddie Howe's side have been outscored 3-2 before the 60-minute mark but have surged to a combined 4-0 scoreline after the hour, as their bench has frequently outperformed the starters.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Barnes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Trippier, Schar, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Guimaraes, Longstaff Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Osula

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 06/04/24 Fulham 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League 28/01/24 Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United FA Cup 16/12/23 Newcastle United 3-0 Fulham Premier League 15/01/23 Newcastle United 1-0 Fulham Premier League 01/10/22 Fulham 1-4 Newcastle United Premier League

