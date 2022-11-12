WATCH: Foden slams home beauty to haul Man City level after Brentford scare

Phil Foden fired home a beauty from inside the box to draw Manchester City level against Brentford in first-half stoppage time at the Etihad.

Toney had put Brentford 1-0 up

Foden equalised with rifled effort

City need a win to go top

WHAT HAPPENED? Foden was on the end of a Kevin De Bruyne corner which had been flicked on to the back post by Manuel Akanji, rifling home a sweetly-struck half-volley past David Raya in the Brentford goal. The goal brought the sides level at the Etihad after Ivan Toney had responded to not being called up by Gareth Southgate by heading his side in front on 16 minutes.

He absolutely thumped that!!



Phil Foden levels the score for Man City right on half-time with this absolute rocket of a strike! 🚀#EPL pic.twitter.com/QeYsztDg0s — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 12, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foden's goal was a crucial one as Man City attempt to keep pace with Arsenal at the Premier League summit. The Gunners were two points clear at the top at the start of City's match against Brentford, meaning Pep Guardiola's side need all three points in order to overtake their London rivals, who play Wolves later on Saturday evening.

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? After his crucial contribution in City's last match before the international break, Foden will be representing England at the World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions' first match comes against Iran on November 21.