WATCH: How did Bruno Fernandes miss that?! Man Utd captain spurns incredibly simple headed chance in Tottenham clash

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes failed to convert an easy header against Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash.

Bruno Fernandes failed to convert easy header

Luke Shaw sent inch-perfect cross

Was booked for dissenting against referee

WHAT HAPPENED? Luke Shaw clipped an inch-perfect cross inside the penalty box for Fernandes who found himself one-on-one with Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario but failed to find the back of the as his header from six yards went wide.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only did the Red Devils skipper miss an opportunity to break the deadlock but minutes later he was shown a yellow card for dissenting against the referee's decision to caution United winger Antony for a foul on Yves Bissouma.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? After the clash against Spurs, Erik ten Hag's side will be next seen in action on August 26 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

