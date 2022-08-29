WATCH: Ex-Barcelona midfielder Puig delivers beautiful assist for LA Galaxy

Peter McVitie|
Riqui Puig LA Galaxy 2022-23Getty Images
LA GalaxyRiqui PuigNew England vs LA GalaxyMLSVideo

Riqui Puig is off to a perfect start at LA Galaxy as he provided a magnificent assist for Javier Hernandez against the Revolution on Sunday.

  • Puig made his first start for Galaxy
  • Spaniard made a superb assist
  • The California club won 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish midfielder made an instant impact as he chested the ball down before sending a glorious pass into Chicharito's path. The Mexico star got ahead of the defence and sent the ball past the goalkeeper to put his side 2-0 up just 15 minutes into the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match against Revolution was the 23-year-old's first start for his new club since joining from Barcelona. Puig made his first appearance the previous week when he came off the bench to feature in the 3-3 draw against Seattle Sounders.

