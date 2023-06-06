Watch 2023 Europa Conference League final for free: Where to stream Fiorentina vs West Ham live in the UK

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League final between Fiorentina and West Ham for FREE, other than TV broadcast and live stream details.

Fiorentina and West Ham are set to lock horns in the Europa Conference League final at Eden Arena on Wednesday.

Both clubs have not won a major piece of silverware in over multiple decades. The Hammers have made it this far after overcoming AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals. Whereas the Italian outfit defeated Basel to reach the final.

How to watch & stream the Europa Conference League final for free?

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning from 6:30 pm BST, and available to stream live through BT Sport App and BT Sport Website.

There will also be a FREE live stream of the game on the official BT Sport YouTube channel.

When is the Europa Conference League final?

Date: June 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST

The UEFA Europa Conference League final between Fiorentina and Wes Ham United is scheduled for June 7, 2023.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

Where is the Europa Conference League final being played?

The final showdown of the 2023 Europa Conference League final will take place at the Fortuna Arena football stadium in Prague-Vrsovice, Czech Republic.

Who is the referee?

Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande will be the match referee for the Conference League final between Fiorentina and West Ham.