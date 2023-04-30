WATCH: Man City striker Erling Haaland matches Premier League record with goal 34 following clumsy penalty concession by USMNT star Tim Ream

Erling Haaland has matched the all-time Premier League record for most goals in a single campaign after registering his 34th effort of the season.

Norwegian draws level with Shearer & Cole

50th effort of the season in all competitions

Blues still in the hunt for a Treble in 2022-23

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norwegian, who has been a revelation for Manchester City following a big-money transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, has matched the efforts of legendary former England internationals Alan Shearer and Andy Cole – who once netted 34 times for Blackburn and Newcastle respectively across 42-game seasons. Haaland has reached that mark in just 30 outings this term, with his latest effort coming from the penalty spot in a meeting with Fulham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland was able to step up to the spot at Craven Cottage following a clumsy challenge from United States international defender Tim Ream on Julian Alvarez. An effort drilled low into the bottom corner of the net was Haaland’s 50th goal of the campaign across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland’s efforts have helped to keep City in the hunt for major honours on multiple fronts, with Pep Guardiola’s side chasing down a possible Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.