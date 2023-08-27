WATCH: Never write off Erling Haaland! Man City striker finally breaks deadlock against Sheffield United after sequence of missed chances as Jack Grealish produces magical assist

Erling Haaland was enduring a rotten Sunday afternoon against Sheffield United, but he finally managed to give Manchester City the lead.

Haaland gave City the lead

Striker had frustrating afternoon

Haaland up to three goals this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland missed several chances inside the opening hour at Bramall Lane as City took on Sheffield United in the Premier League. The 23-year-old hit the post with a first-half penalty before stabbing wide from six-yards out after the interval. Last season's top scorer didn't let his frustration get the better of him, though, and eventually, he nodded City into the lead. Haaland was waiting at the back-post to nod home a perfectly weighted cross from Jack Grealish, who showed off his superb dribbling skills to manufacture a yard of space ahead of his marker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City weren't playing badly but they weren't at their sharpest, fluid best either. The home side were making things difficult for the European champions, especially Haaland, who was repeatedly involved in physical tussles at set pieces. The hosts drew themselves level in the 85th minute through a fierce strike from Jayden Bogle, but three minutes later, Rodri was on hand to smash home the winner from the edge of the six-yard box.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Haaland and City were not at their best on Sunday but they still got the job done. The Norwegian striker has now scored three goals in three Premier League games this season, while City have moved top of the table with nine points from three outings.