WATCH: Erling Haaland's bottled it! Man City striker gets wiped out by drinks cool box & needs help getting up just hours before Champions League final

- City warming up ahead of UCL final
- Haaland tripped over bottles
- But no serious injury caused
WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola's side are in Istanbul preparing to take on Inter for their maiden European crown. His City players got a first taste of the famous Ataturk stadium where Saturday's final will be played, although Haaland got a rude introduction of his own. The Norwegian forward wasn't paying attention to his surroundings as he knocked a pass clear, tripping over a cool box and crashing into a collection of water bottles.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lucky for Guardiola and City, the trip didn't prompt any serious injuries, as the Spaniard has been able to take a full strength squad to Turkey to take on three-times winners Inter. Guardiola himself hasn't tasted European glory since 2011 with his famed Barcelona side, and will aim to avoid a repeat of the overthinking that saw him cede the 2021 crown to Chelsea.
WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Having avoided serious injury, the 22-year-old will look to feature from the start on Saturday night, and end a rare dry spell of four games without a goal.