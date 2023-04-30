WATCH: Erik ten Hag holds up a Glazers Out scarf after Man Utd fan protests before Aston Villa win

Erik ten Hag was filmed briefly holding up a green and gold scarf thrown to him from the Stretford End after Manchester United beat Aston Villa.

Ten Hag holds up Glazers Out scarf

Man Utd fans protested before Villa win

Decision on new owners expected imminently

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Friday's supposed 'final round' of bidding from parties interested in purchasing Manchester United, fans were once again vocal in their protests against the Glazer family ahead of and during the Red Devils' 1-0 win at home to Aston Villa, with supporters making their feelings clear ahead of kick-off. As Erik ten Hag headed back down the tunnel at full-time, he lifted up a famous green and gold scarf that had been thrown his way.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the future of United's ownership status still unclear, there are fears among fans that the Glazer family might still opt against selling their majority stake in the club, which they have held since 2005.

Qatari Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe appear to be the two frontrunners in the race to purchase the club, with the latest reports claiming the latter is now actually ahead with his most recent bid for a majority stake, in comparison to Sheikh Jassim's full buyout proposal.

The green and gold colours of United's past as Newton Heath have been used since the Glazers took full control of the club, and are continually used as a cry against the current ownership regime, with fans fearful of Ratcliffe's proposal or minority investment allowing them to keep a hold of the club.

WHAT NEXT? A decision is expected in the next week regarding a successful bid to complete a takeover of United.