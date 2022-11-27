WATCH: Enzo Fernandez scores outrageous World Cup goal for Argentina vs Mexico

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez scored his first-ever World Cup goal to secure a 2-0 victory against Mexico on Saturday.

Fernandez scored first World Cup goal

Messi scored the opener

Argentina win 2-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old received the ball from Lionel Messi after a short corner and then curled the ball into the top right corner.

What. A. Goal!



Enzo Fernandez just scored this absolute worldie to surely secure the win for Argentina!! 🚀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RgFWLc8Tyi — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 26, 2022

WHAT A MOMENT FOR ENZO FERNANDEZ 👏



The hug between him and Messi is everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hnTP1yQleM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2-0 victory prevented Argentina from being knocked out and has well and truly put them in the fold for qualification.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Messi and his team-mates will face off against Robert Lewandowski's Poland in what could be a make-or-break game for each country.