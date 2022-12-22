WATCH: Dele Alli booed by own supporters as Besiktas loan nightmare continues for ex-England star

Dele Alli’s unfortunate fall from grace has seen him hit a new low, with the former England star being booed by his own supporters at Besiktas.

Taking in Turkish loan spell

Searching for a spark

Yet to win over new fan base

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old midfielder saw form desert him at Tottenham, while no spark could be rekindled at Everton and he eventually ended up in Turkey on a season-long loan during the summer of 2022. Two goals have been recorded for Besiktas, but Dele’s latest outing saw him jeered from the pitch when being replaced just 28 minutes into a Turkish Cup clash with third tier outfit Sanliurfaspor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Besiktas were 2-0 down when Dele was hauled off, with a sizeable upset seemingly on the cards, but his team-mates regrouped to claim a 4-2 win to ease some of the pressure on them as a collective – although serious question marks continue to hang over certain individuals.

WHAT NEXT? Dele, who has 37 international caps to his name, is yet to show his best for Besiktas, but they are determined to keep faith with him and sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci has said: “No one can answer whether Dele Alli can do it right now. He is working very hard. He is a player who reached 100 million euros three years ago. He had a fall. Dele Alli is working intensively. We had intense talks with him before we signed him.”