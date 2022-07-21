Watch: De Ligt scores volley on Bayern Munich debut as Bundesliga champions put six past D.C. United

The Dutch defender made a positive first impression for the German giants, with Sadio Mane also netting a goal on his bow for the club

Bayern Munich saw a couple of summer signings made an immediate impact during a pre-season friendly against D.C. United, with Sadio Mane netting a debut goal for the club while Matthijs de Ligt marked his bow for the Bundesliga champions with a stunning volley.

The German giants proved too strong for the MLS side now managed by Wayne Rooney with a 6-2 victory.

Bayern dominated proceedings – with Marcel Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee and Thomas Muller also getting on the scoresheet – and will be delighted to see big-money additions slotting seamlessly into the fold.

Watch de Ligt score spectacular volley for Bayern Munich

Netherlands international defender De Ligt has had little time in which to adjust to new surroundings after completing an €77 million (£66m/$79m) transfer from Juventus on Tuesday.

But he required less than 47 minutes in his first outing for Bayern to make a contribution, with an eye-catching strike from the centre-half suggesting he could make an impact at both ends of the field in 2022-23.

Watch Sadio Mane’s first goal for Bayern Munich

While De Ligt was quick off the mark, Mane opened his goal account for Bayern inside five minutes of his first appearance.

The Senegalese superstar completed a €41m (£35m/$42m) transfer from Liverpool this summer and is looking to maintain the standards that made him a hero at Anfield.

He was given an early opportunity to get up and running against D.C. United, with no mistake made when stepping up to the penalty spot.