Watch: De Bruyne stuns interviewer as Man City star picks Michael Owen as his favourite player growing up
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne shocked his interviewer as he surprisingly named former Liverpool striker Michael Owen as his footballing idol when growing up.
Watch: Premier League stars name their childhood idols
Why did De Bruyne idolise Michael Owen?
The Belgian midfielder was clearly fond of the striker's goalscoring ability, citing his iconic effort against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup as the standout moment.
De Bruyne would have been seven years old at the time that Owen scored that goal, telling BT Sport when asked who his childhood idol was: "Michael Owen. When I was young, it was Michael.
The interviewer replies, in disbelief: "Owen? Really? [You're the] first one who said that! Everyone says Ronaldinho, literally everyone!"
Who did other Premier League stars idolise?
Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was named by many of the Premier League stars that were asked the question, with France great Zinedine Zidane also featuring prominently.
Player
Childhood idols
Michail Antonio
Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Ian Wright
Virgil van Dijk
Ronaldinho
Heung-Min Son
Ji-Sung Park
Allan Saint-Maximin
Robinho
Emile Smith Rowe
Dennis Bergkamp
Phil Foden
David Silva
Reece James
Didier Drogba
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Steven Gerrard
Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldinho
Jamie Vardy
David Hirst
Riyad Mahrez
Lionel Messi
Kalvin Phillips
Zinedine Zidane
Mohamed Salah
Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Francesco Totti
John McGinn
Henrik Larsson
Jadon Sancho
Ronaldinho
Kasper Schmeichel
Eric Cantona
Kevin De Bruyne
Michael Owen
Sadio Mane
Ronaldinho
Conor Gallagher
Frank Lampard
Tomas Soucek
Cesc Fabregas
Mason Mount
Frank Lampard, Luka Modric, Xavi, Andres Iniesta
Scott McTominay
Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi
Declan Rice
John Terry
Kieran Tierney
Henrik Larsson
Hugo Lloris
Zinedine Zidane
Wilfried Zaha
Ronaldinho