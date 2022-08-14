WATCH: David Alaba scores a stunning free-kick with his first touch to give Real Madrid the lead

David Alaba came off the bench to score a wonderful free-kick to give Real Madrid the lead in their season opener

Alaba scores with his first touch

It is his second goal in as many games

Goal gave Real Madrid the lead after going 1-0 down

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid were awarded a free-kick which the Austrian international stepped up to take. He curled a lovely strike into the nearside of the net with his first touch since coming on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid are beginning their La Liga title defence away against Almeria and survived an early scare as they went 1-0 down within five minutes. A goal from Lucas Vazquez and the free-kick from Alaba have them in a better position with minutes to go.