WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration to delight Saudi fans after scoring in Al-Nassr's 4-0 demolition of Al-Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab, and appeared to demonstrate a new celebration to the delight of the fans.

Ronaldo scored twice in 4-0 win

Appeared to dance after goal

Nassr had three penalties

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo played a vital role in Al-Nassr's latest Saudi Pro League win, scoring twice from the penalty spot, and after one goal, he performed a traditional Saudi dance instead of his trademark 'Siuuu' celebration. There were social media users from the country explaining afterwards that Ronaldo was copying a Saudi ardah: a folk dance that can be performed by men with swords.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr lost their opening two Saudi Pro League matches but have bounced back with two successive wins to climb up to sixth in the table. Ronaldo will hope to keep his scoring form going as the season progresses.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr will next face Al-Hazm on Saturday, with Ronaldo set to lead the line once again.