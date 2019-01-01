Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?
Comments()
Getty
The Round of 16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is upon us.
The second legs of the first leg fixtures are set to be played, starting with four this week. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.
Fixtures
|Team
|Team
|Leg 1
|Time (MY / SG)
|Real Madrid
|v
|Ajax
|Mar 6
|4:00 am
|Dortmund
|v
|Tottenham
|Mar 6
|4:00 am
|Porto
|v
|Roma
|Mar 7
|4:00 am
|PSG
|v
|Man United
|Mar 7
|4:00 am
Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia
Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:
1) Real Madrid v Ajax
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
2) Dortmund v Tottenham
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
3) Porto v Roma
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
4) PSG v Man United
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here