Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?
The Round of 16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is upon us.
The final set of the eight first leg fixtures are set to be played this week. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.
Fixtures
|Team
|Team
|Leg 1
|Time (MY / SG)
|Lyon
|v
|Barcelona
|Feb 20
|4:00 am
|Liverpool
|v
|Bayern
|Feb 20
|4:00 am
|Atletico Madrid
|v
|Juventus
|Feb 21
|4:00 am
|Schalke
|v
|Man City
|Feb 21
|4:00 am
Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia
Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:
1) Lyon v Barcelona
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
2) Liverpool v Bayern Munich
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
3) Atletico Madrid v Juventus
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
4) Schalke 04 v Man City
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here