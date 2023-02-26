WATCH: Casemiro LIVES for the big occasion! Man Utd midfielder heads home opening goal in Carabao final vs Newcastle after surviving VAR scare

Casemiro can always be relied upon to deliver on the big occasion, and he opened the scoring for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

Brazilian broke the deadlock

Just beat the offside trap at a free-kick

Red Devils after long-awaited silverware

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle had made a bright start to a major final at Wembley Stadium, but they fell behind in the 33rd minute when failing to defend a free-kick. Casemiro timed his run just about perfectly, with VAR checks ruling him to be onside, and he guided a header beyond the helpless Loris Karius.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro has been a revelation for United since completing a big-money transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. He has helped to plug defensive leaks while filling a holding midfield role and also has five goals for the Red Devils to his name – with a positive impact being made at both ends of the field.

WHAT NEXT? With Newcastle rocked by the opening goal, United doubled their lead before half-time when the in-form Marcus Rashford saw a deflected effort from a tight angle sail into the roof of the net.