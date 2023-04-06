WATCH: 'I lied to you' - Carlo Ancelotti sends Real Madrid dressing room WILD with El Clasico team talk

Carlo Ancelotti delivered a post-match team talk that sent the Real Madrid dressing room wild following their 4-0 Clasico win over Barcelona.

Blancos secured big win at Camp Nou

Benzema hit historic hat-trick

Boss rewards players for their efforts

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blancos are through to the 2023 Copa del Rey final after putting in a stunning display against old adversaries at Camp Nou – with Ballon d’Or award-winning captain Karim Benzema netting a historic hat-trick. Real were understandably in high spirits afterwards, with Ancelotti lifting the mood even further when revealing that he would be granting the players an unscheduled day off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti said when addressing his squad: “Proud. Proud to see a match like this. To sit on the bench is something to be proud of, for me and for all of you. Second, I lied to you. It was not a final. This was a lie, it was a semi-final, the final we still have to play. And third, listen now, tomorrow is a day off.”

WHAT NEXT? Real may sit 12 points behind Barcelona in the Liga table, but they are now in the hunt for more domestic silverware and also have a Champions League quarter-final clash with Chelsea fast approaching – as they seek to defend a continental crown that was recaptured in 2022.