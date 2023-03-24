WATCH: Captain Kylian Mbappe! France skipper sits down MULTIPLE defenders before firing home to round out Netherlands rout

Kylian Mbappe was in the mood in his first game as France captain, rounding off Friday's hammering of the Netherlands with a trademark solo effort.

France thrash Netherlands 4-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier

Mbappe's first game as skipper

24-year-old chasing all-time French goal tally

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe teased and toyed with the Dutch defence in the dying minutes of Les Bleus' 4-0 victory in Paris. He picked up a loose ball in the visitors' half and ran at the orange shirts, feinting to shoot twice before lashing a laser finish into the bottom corner for his country's fourth goal – his second of the night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was Mbappe's first game wearing the France captain's armband, after being appointed to the role by Didier Deschamps following Hugo Lloris' retirement. And Deschamps' beaten World Cup finalists took no time getting into their work, storming into a 3-0 lead inside 21 minutes, with goals from Antoine Griezmann and Dayot Upamecano as well as Mbappe.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus travel to Dublin to take on Ireland in their next Euro 2024 qualifier on March 27.