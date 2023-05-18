WATCH: ‘He doesn’t just do bicycle kicks! - Gareth Bale hits INSANE hole-in-one as former Wales and Real Madrid star doesn’t hold back in his celebrations

Gareth Bale has never hidden his love of golf, with the former Real Madrid and Wales star now the proud owner of his first hole-in-one.

Hung up his boots in January

Wanted by Wrexham

Enjoying life on the course

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old is in a position to spend more time out on the course at present having taken the decision to hang up his boots in January. Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's co-owned Wrexham have been trying to talk Bale out of retirement, but he appears to be enjoying life away from the stresses of competitive football after registering his first ace at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale’s exploits were caught on video, with the man behind the camera pointing out during wild celebrations that the iconic Welshman “doesn’t just do bicycle kicks” – in a nod towards his famous goal against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final.

WHAT NEXT? Bale has offered no indication that he will be stepping out of retirement any time soon, despite Wrexham’s best efforts, with his career brought to a close on the back of a MLS Cup win with LAFC and World Cup outings with Wales at Qatar 2022.