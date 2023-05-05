WATCH: A behind-the-scenes look at facing Man Utd in the Premier League as Brighton’s Moises Caicedo wears pre-match bodycam

Moises Caicedo wore a bodycam ahead of Brighton's fixture with Manchester United to provide behind the scenes access to fans.

Caicedo wore a bodycam before pre-match handshakes

Removed it before kick-off

Put it on to provide dressing room footage after win

WHAT HAPPENED? Viewers worldwide were in for a surprise as they could follow a POV coverage of the pre-match handshakes through Caicedo's bodycam which was part of a new endeavour by Sky Sports to offer a new camera angle. As Caicedo walked past the Manchester United team, fans could get a first-person view of the events, which was undoubtedly an exciting new broadcast feature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sky Sports had also set cameras in the Brighton dressing room to provide live access to Roberto de Zerbi's animated half-time team talk. Caicedo once again put on the bodycam after the match which captured the jubilant scenes in the dressing following their dramatic 1-0 win over the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT? Brighton will return to action against Everton at home on Monday.