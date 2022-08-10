WATCH: Barcelona fans heckle De Jong over salary as midfielder arrives at training

Supporters were seen heckling the midfielder as he rolled up to work on Wednesday, with his stance over wages called into question

De Jong told to accept wage cut

Barcelona could sell him amid financial woes

Midfielder linked to Manchester United but prefers to stay at Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid a bizarre transfer saga, video shows De Jong being targeted over a contract agreement made with Barcelona in 2019, before massive debt engulfed the club during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 25-year-old was told in Spanish: "Lower your salary, b*tch!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fans have seemingly taken a hint from recent rumours that Barcelona need the midfielder to either leave or take a pay cut to register new signings - even though the organisation made a clear financial commitment to the player when they signed him.

De Jong has yet to issue a clear public statement on his intentions, though it has been widely reported that he is hesitant to leave Barcelona despite the messy circumstances at Camp Nou.