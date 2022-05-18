Watch: Australian prime minister Scott Morrison pulls a Boris Johnson and wipes out youngster while on campaign trail
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pulled a Boris Johnson and wiped out a youngster while playing football during a campaign visit to Tasmania.
Morrison took part in an under-8s training session at the Devonport City Soccer Club on Wednesday to promote a $3.5 million grant given to the club to develop their Valley Road grounds.
The 54-year-old lost his balance at one stage and ended up running right through a child - much like UK Prime Minister Johnson did while playing touch-rugby in Japan back in 2015.
