Watch: Australia's Redmayne dances Socceroos to 2022 World Cup with comical shoot-out mind games vs Peru
Australia goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne made a decisive but comical intervention as his side secured a spot in the 2022 World Cup.
The 33-year-old came off the bench at the end of extra-time in the AFC-CONMEBOL qualifying play-off clash as the match headed into penalties.
The shoot-out went into sudden death as the two teams were level after five penalties each and Redmayne seized the opportunity to be the hero for the Socceroos.
Watch: Redmayne dances before saving penalty
Not only did Redmayne make the vital stop in the shootout, he did so in a bizarre manner.
The Sydney FC star did a comical dance to distract Alex Valera as he stepped up to take the penalty.
His antics seemed to work as he ended up saving the effort.
Redmayne repeats penalty shootout dance
Monday's save was not the first time Redmayne has put on a dance before a vital penalty stop.
The shot-stopper helped Sydney FC to victory in the A-League Grand Final in 2019, stopping two penalties in a similar fashion.
He denied Perth Glory duo Andy Keogh and Brendon Santalab to secure the win.