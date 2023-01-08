WATCH: Aston Villa dumped OUT of FA Cup as Stevenage score twice in three minutes to pull off biggest shock of third-round

Stevenage pulled off the shock of the FA Cup third round in 2022-23 when stunning Premier League Aston Villa with a two-goal late show.

Villans took the lead through Sanson

Reduced to 10 men late on

Campbell grabbed dramatic winner

WHAT HAPPENED? The League Two outfit headed to Villa Park hoping to spring a surprise, but fell behind inside 33 minutes when Morgan Sanson broke the deadlock. Villa were reduced to 10 men when Leander Dendoncker saw red five minutes from time, and that allowed Stevenage to deliver the most dramatic of finishes as Jamie Reid restored parity with a penalty in the 88th minute and Dean Campbell grabbed a memorable winner in the final minute of the 90.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stevenage’s reward for their giant-killing exploits at Villa Park is a fourth round trip to Championship side Stoke.

WHAT NEXT? Villa are now free to focus on their efforts to steer clear of relegation danger in the Premier League, with Unai Emery’s side currently sat 11th in the English top-flight table – seven points clear of the drop zone.