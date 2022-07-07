Watch: Aston Villa's £26m man Diego Carlos in tears during emotional Sevilla goodbye

The Brazilian defender bid a final farewell to the Spanish club before travelling to England to link up with Steven Gerrard's squad

Aston Villa's £26 million ($31m) summer signing Diego Carlos was reduced to tears as he said goodbye to Sevilla in his final press conference for the club.

Villa reached an agreement to sign the defender at the end of May, with the Brazilian committing to a four-year contract with the West Midlands club.

The 29-year-old will now embark on a new challenge in the Premier League after three successful years at Sevilla, where he became a Europa League winner while also shining on both La Liga and Champions League stages.

Watch Diego Carlos' emotional goodbye to Sevilla

Carlos was overcome by emotion during his last appearance in front of the media at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

"This is a club that has not been just a club for me. It has been a home where I have had a family. All the fans, all the people... I want to thank everyone for their love for me and my family," he said.

"I come from a very difficult story in my life, I have been able to grow here as a footballer, as a human being and as a father of a family.

"Thank you Sevilla, I'm leaving, but a Sevilla player I will be forever."

Diego Carlos explains Aston Villa move

Carlos went on to explain why he took the decision to give up Champions League football and link up with Steven Gerrard's Villa in the Premier League.

Article continues below

The defender feels that the time is right for him to try his hand in the English top-flight, while he is still very much at his physical peak.

"I'm leaving for a footballing reason. Seville will always be my home," Carlos added. "I have many ambitions for myself. I like to face new cycles, for me as a footballer playing in a competition like the Premier League is important. My age is the right one to try it."

Further reading