Arsenal starlet Marquinhos made quite a first impression in his debut, scoring an early opener in the Gunners' first Europa League match.

WHAT HAPPENED? Marquinhos finished off an Arsenal counter-attack in the 16th minute of Thursday's clash with FC Zurich, tapping home from inside the box after Eddie Nketiah broke through on the left side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a dream debut for Marquinhos, who has been compared to Gabriel Martinelli since arriving from Sao Paulo this summer. The goal also involved some heroics from another debuting new signing, Fabio Vieira, who sprung Nketiah with a through-ball to start the counter.