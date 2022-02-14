Watch: Araujo apologises after Barcelona defender taunted Espanyol opponent for red card in heated derby

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has apologised for taunting Espanyol rival Nicolas Melamed following his late red card in the 2-2 draw between the Catalan neighbours.

Three players were sent off during a thrilling contest that finished 2-2, with Luuk de Jong grabbing a stoppage-time leveller for the Blaugrana.

Gerard Pique and Melamed were given their marching orders once the game had passed the 90-minute mark, with Araujo allowing emotions to get the better of him as he waved his opponent down the tunnel.

What did Araujo do?

The Uruguay international had been substituted at half-time due to injury and was watching on from the bench as Barca searched for a late equaliser.

When Melamed was sent from the field, Araujo got in his face before appearing to gesture that Espanyol are destined to suffer relegation again this season with a thumbs-down.

What has been said?

Araujo has acknowledged his actions were out of order, posting on social media: “I would like to apologise to all Espanyol fans for the unfortunate gesture I made tonight.

“It was a product of the tension of a hugely competitive derby.

“I consider myself to be a respectful person with rival clubs and their fans and that's why I do not feel proud about what happened.”

Barca boss Xavi, who had his back to the incident, said at his post-match press conference: “We have to respect the opponent, the referee and the rival fans.

“We always have to be respectful, but the tension can sometimes make that hard. But if that's what happened then I apologise because that's not what we should be doing.”

