WATCH: Ansu Fati thunderbolt! Barcelona forward scores stunning winner against AC Milan after blocking out transfer noise

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard came off the bench after the break and scored a screamer from just inside the box within just 10 minutes of his introduction. Fati rifled a shot at goal, after cutting in from the left, which curled into the top corner. After scoring, he rushed towards the bench and was spotted celebrating with Ousmane Dembele, who is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati has also been linked with a move away from Barcelona as the club seek to raise funds during the summer transfer window to balance their books. There is no shortage of interest from the Premier League and the forward has been linked with Wolves and Manchester United. However, it has been reported that manager Xavi Hernandez wants the Spaniard to stay at Camp Nou while the player himself has insisted that his intention "is to continue improving and growing" at his boyhood club.

WHAT NEXT? Fati initially struggled to find his feet at Barcelona as he made just 25 appearances in total across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns before springing back into life in the 2022-23 season, scoring 10 goals in 51 appearances. He now looks set to remain with Xavi's squad for the 2023-24 campaign as Barca fight to defend their La Liga crown and go all the way in the Champions League.