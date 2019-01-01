Warnock to stay on as Cardiff manager after relegation, confirms chairman

Though the Bluebirds suffered relegation from the Premier League, their manager will stay with the club

Neil Warnock will remain 's manager for their return to the Championship next season, chairman Mehmet Dalman has confirmed.

Talks over Warnock's future took place following the 2-0 win over on Sunday and an agreement has been reached for him to remain at the helm.

The Bluebirds looked like defying the expectations of many in their single season back in the Premier League, but a 3-2 defeat to in the penultimate round of fixtures resulted in their relegation.

Warnock, 70, now has the chance to build on his record of eight Football League promotions, achieved when he guided the club to a top-two finish in the second tier in 2017-18.

"He is the best man for the job, there was never any doubt in my mind," Dalman said in quotes reported by the BBC.

"We all share the same vision. We will give [promotion] another go."

Former and boss Warnock dismissed the possibility of overseeing another Premier League campaign when asked about his future after the season-ending triumph at Old Trafford.

"I wouldn't want to manage in the Premier League again," he said.

Cardiff finished two points adrift of safety in the top flight, having won 10 and drawn four of their 38 matches.