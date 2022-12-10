"Warm weather training in Abu Dhabi will help us a lot" - Chelsea defender Chalobah gearing up for Premier League restart

Chalobah opens up about warm weather training in Abu Dhabi and his contract extension with Chelsea

Ahead of their CBF Al Wahda Challenge Cup game against Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Chelsea defender, Trevoh Chalobah, speaks with GOAL.

WHAT HAPPENED? With the mid-season World Cup taking place in Qatar at the moment, Premier League clubs are seeing this as an opportunity to regroup and train in warm weather. Chelsea, along with Aston Villa, have organized a warm weather camp in Abu Dhabi for its players and will finish the camp with the CBF Al Wahda Challenge Cup game against Aston Villa.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, who came through the Chelsea youth ranks, felt warm weather training in Abu Dhabi will be extremely beneficial to the players ahead of the restart of the Premier League after the World Cup.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think being here two weeks gives us the exposure to the sun. Training in heat makes it harder and (helps) getting our fitness level up. I think it’s very good for us. " said Chalobah on the benefits of the training camp. "[After] The hectic games that we just finished before the break, the team needed this to just regroup, freshen up physically and mentally and go again for the big second half of the season."

Chalobah also spoke about his recent contract extension which keeps him at the club till at least 2028.

"It’s a dream to re-sign. Every time I put the shirt on it’s been a privilege. I’ve been here for many years now, [I hope] to be a regular and hopefully go on to achieve a lot of things with this team." he continued speaking on his contract extension and ambitions with the club.

On the upcoming match against Aston Villa, "It’s going to be a tough game. They will have a lot of their players available but it will be a good run out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chalobah has been at Chelsea since 2007, joining the club aged just 8 and has slowly climbed the ranks to be a first team regular now.

WHAT NEXT: After the CBF Al Wahda Challenge Cup match, Chalobah will hope to play a key role in Chelsea's Premier League campaign after the World Cup. Graham Potter's will look to finish in the top four and gain qualification for the Champions League.

