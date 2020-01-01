Wanyama’s Montreal Impact end Toronto FC’s unbeaten MLS run

The Kenya international starred for Thierry Henry’s men as they secured a valueable away victory over Greg Vanney’s Reds

have ended ’s 18-match unbeaten Major League regular-season spell following Wednesday’s 1-0 triumph at BMO field.

Toronto had not lost a regular-season match since August 3, 2019, when they silenced 2-0.

Rudy Camacho’s 14th-minute effort were all Thierry Henry’s side needed to seal all points at stake – in the process leaving the Reds one short of the American topflight mark held by and .

More teams

The Frenchman who was left unmarked headed past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg a well taken corner-kick from Romell Quioto.

Earlier, Jozy Altidore had placed a free-kick on target from outside the penalty box but Impact’s goalkeeper Clement Diop was up to the task as he dealt with the fallout of a poor clearance attempt.

The hosts appeared to have levelled matters in first-half stoppage time after Alejandro Pozuelo and Pablo Piatti orchestrated a penalty-kick attempt. The Spaniard rolled the ball forward instead of shooting, and Piatti ran in before placing the ball past Diop.

Referee Drew Fischer waved off the goal, because Piatti encroached the penalty arc before Pozuelo tapped his pass forward.

According to Fifa’s Laws of the Games, where there is violation by an attacking player and the ball has not entered the goal, an indirect free-kick is awarded to the defending team.

’s Wanyama went into Fischer book following an infringement in the 52nd minute, while Saphir Taider was booked with two minutes left to full time.

Article continues below

prospect Ayo Akinola who had been nursing a hamstring injury since scoring five goals in two games at the is Back tournament was introduced by manager Greg Vanney for Marco Delgado in the 61st minute, nevertheless, he could not prevent his team from crumbling at home.

While the trio of Wanyama, Diop and international Taider held sway from start to finish, former Nigeria U17 star Orji Okonkwo was brought in as a 79th minute replace for Quioto.

Despite this slump, Toronto lead the Eastern Conference log with 18 points from nine matches, while Impact are seventh having accrued 11 points with a game less.