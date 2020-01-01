Wanyama: Kenya star thanks Tottenham Hotspur for memories after transfer

The Harambee Stars captain has thanked Spurs’ family for the chance they gave him to play for the North London club

Victor Wanyama has thanked Hotspur for the great memories after he left the club to sign for .

The Kenyan captain ended his seven-year stay at North London after joining the Canadian club on a free transfer as a Designated Player on a three-year deal, and will link up with the Major League Soccer ( ) outfit once his medical is completed and international clearance is processed.

Wanyama has now taken to his Twitter handle to thank Tottenham for helping shape his career.

More teams

I want to thank @SpursOfficial fans for all the support over these past years,we have shared great times together from finishing 2nd in EPL to reaching the champions league finals,I will always be grateful for having be able to play for @SpursOfficial #COYS pic.twitter.com/Wtv3lxM1v5 — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 4, 2020

“I want to thank Tottenham, the fans for all the support over these past years, we have shared great times together from finishing second in Premier League to reaching the Uefa final,” Wanyama wrote.

“I will always be grateful for having been able to play for Spurs.”

Wanyama, 28, joins Impact after playing for four seasons at Tottenham, where he registered six goals and one assist in 69 regular-season games, including 47 starts, and 4,385 minutes.

He was part of the team that reached the 2018-19 Uefa Champions League final, appearing in five games in the knockout stage, starting three, against , , and .

He was dressed but not used in the final against .

Article continues below

In total, he played in 13 Uefa Champions League games, two games, nine games and four EFL Cup games with the Spurs. He won the Premier League Goal of the Month for February 2018, following a stunning strike against Liverpool.

Wanyama made his English debut with in 2013, becoming the first Kenyan player to appear in the Premier League.

In three seasons with the Saints, he recorded four goals and two assists in 85 Premier League games, including 74 starts, and 6,515 minutes. He also took part in three Europa League qualification games, three FA Cup games and six EFL Cup games.