Wan Kuzri wants to improve and be a leader at Malaysia U-19 despite initial struggles

Although 2 were only slightly more experienced than them, Malaysia U-19 were overwhelmed by the Malaysia Premier League side in their Wednesday, August 19 friendly match.

In the match that was held at the Selangor Training Centre in Shah Alam, few of Brad Maloney charges were able to play well, resulting in a 4-0 defeat for the junior national team.

Much-hyped US-based midfielder Wan Kuzri Wan Kamal too seemed nervy in the encounter, his misplaced backpass just seconds after the second half started allowing Saravanan Thirumurugan to net his and the hosts' second goal of the evening.

But when speaking to the press after the encounter, the Saint Louis FC youngster was able to take the defeat in his stride, explaining that he is still a work in progress.

"Everyone makes mistakes, and they (Selangor 2) pressed us really hard and punished us today. These kinds of things happen at times and we'll need to keep going.

"I need to be better and more confident with the guys every week, I want to be a leader on this team. I want to take us to places we've never been because that's why I'm here.

"I have to make the team trust me in terms of going forward, tracking back; the basics. As long as I'm confident in myself, the team will be confident in me," said the 19-year old.