Wan-Bissaka told to shun Man Utd for another 12 months by Crystal Palace legend

Former Eagles goalkeeper Nigel Martyn believes a highly-rated full-back should spend one more season at Selhurst Park before considering a move

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been advised to shun interest from the likes of for another year, with Nigel Martyn claiming 12 more months at will benefit the youngster.

After just one season as a first-team regular at Selhurst Park, the highly-rated 21-year-old is being linked with a big-money move elsewhere.

Old Trafford is considered to be the most likely destination if a summer transfer is put in place, with United in the market for players with the potential to be useful assets in the present and future.

Wan-Bissaka certainly fits the bill, but Martyn believes the youngster should avoid rushing away from familiar surroundings until he is fully established as a Premier League star.

The former Eagles goalkeeper told VoucherCodes.co.uk: “[Wan-Bissaka] has been amazing. He’s come into the team and settled in well and is also pushing for .

“He could do with staying at Palace for another season at least to get a bit more experience. Then, if there is a bigger club that comes in, he’ll be more ready for that.”

Martyn added, with Wilfried Zaha also being linked with a return to Old Trafford: “I hope they both will stay.

“Palace tend to have a bit of a battle every year to make sure they stay in the division. They have the experience now of that division, so you’ve got to hold on to your better players, but the problem is when they have good seasons, other clubs come sniffing around.”

Whether Wan-Bissaka sticks around in south London remains to be seen, but Martyn believes he is destined to reach the top wherever he plays his club football.

He is already an England U21 international, but senior recognition is expected to arrive at some stage.

“Gareth [Southgate] has gone on picking players in form, but knowing him as I do, he’s also loyal to players he feels have done well for him,” said Martyn, who earned 23 caps for the Three Lions in his own career.

“But, if Wan-Bissaka comes out all guns blazing at the start of the season, that loyalty can only last so long.

“If he continues his development the way he is, he will get an England call-up at some point.”