Wan-Bissaka sets Man Utd target he intends to hit in every Red Devils appearance

The highly-rated full-back has settled quickly at Old Trafford and intends to prove his worth by dominating defensive statistics

Aaron-Wan Bissaka has set himself the target of putting in the most tackles for each and every time he takes to the field.

The 21-year-old prides himself on an ability to get stuck in, giving opposition forwards no time on the ball.

Those qualities have been taken with him to Old Trafford, with United investing £50 million ($61m) in his potential when prising him away from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Wan-Bissaka has settled quickly in new surroundings and is determined to prove his worth by dominating defensive statistics under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The U21 international told United Review: “I love tackles, man. I want to come out with the most tackles from each game; that’s my aim.

”I’m not really happy when I come out of a game without many tackles. At the same time, when I look back at it, it doesn’t mean anything negative, necessarily – it might mean that the winger’s not confident to keep on coming at me, for me to have the chance to tackle him.

“Wingers hate it. When I was a winger, I hated being tackled! When I attempted to beat a player and he slide-tackled me, I’d just think: ‘I don’t want to go down there again,’ and change the route, change my play, you know?”

Wan-Bissaka instantly endeared himself to the United faithful with a collection of wholehearted displays in pre-season.

Those efforts have been carried into the start of the 2019-20 campaign, with the youngster happy with how he has adjusted to the demands of life at Old Trafford.

He added: “I just like to play my game, play without fear, do what I’m capable of doing.

“Was I nervous before my debut? Nah. Me, I block it out. I know what nerves can do. Nerves keep you quiet. I’m just waiting for the game to start. I’m in the changing room, just waiting, thinking: ‘Can this game hurry up and start?’

”The longer it takes, that’s when the nerves could come in, so I just want to get the waiting over and done with. I just want to get into the game, get the ball as much as possible. That stops the nerves.

“Then I like to get the tackles in, because I get a lot of confidence from tackles. The fans help as well, cheering them, so, after that, I want to get into the next one, then the next one. That helps.”

United will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when they play host to Wan-Bissaka’s former club Palace.