Wan-Bissaka's Man Utd career saved? Defender gets huge vote of confidence from Ten Hag amid transfer rumours

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is taking advantage of a second chance granted by Erik ten Hag, and the manager said he trusts the defender.

One appearance pre-December

Four starts since December 21

Ten Hag praised defender's performances

WHAT HAPPENED? Wan-Bissaka had a nightmare first friendly during the World Cup break which suggested his exile would not end soon, but a short-handed squad has given him the chance to make up for that with a string of sturdy outings. Now, Ten Hag may think twice about sanctioning a transfer this month amid interest from Crystal Palace and others.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I like these problems," Ten Hag told MUTV about having several capable right-backs. "[Wan-Bissaka] is doing really well in the last few games. Defending really consistently.

"He is also reliable in offence. He has a part in it, he contributes well. It's a nice fight in the squad but also, we have a lot of games to cover, so we need them all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diogo Dalot is still working his way back from the World Cup and will likely reclaim his starting place when ready. But Wan-Bissaka's turnaround means he's no longer an afterthought and he could be rewarded with more opportunities in cup action even with Dalot in the picture.

WHAT NEXT FOR WAN-BISSAKA? Dalot is almost ready to go a full 90 minutes after being used off the bench on Tuesday in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth, and it remains to be seen which right-back Ten Hag will choose for his team's FA Cup clash with Everton on Friday.