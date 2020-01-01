‘Waited with real hope’ – Everton’s Bolasie gutted after failed Middlesbrough move

The DR Congo winger was close to completing a transfer to the Championship club on Friday

winger Yannick Bolasie is disappointed after missing out on a move to on the English transfer deadline day.

The Championship club were close to signing the 31-year-old on loan but could not conclude the process before 17:00 on Friday.

Bolasie was hoping to reunite with manager Neil Warnock whom he played under at after finding it difficult to break into the first-team.

He will now to shift his focus to maintaining fitness in training because he has not made any Everton’s match day squad this season.

“Disappointed the deal couldn’t get done in time... Signed and sent off, waited till 19.00 with real hope,” Bolasie tweeted.

“From my end I know I was willing to give up a lot... All I want to do is say thank you to Neil Warnock (appreciate you so much) and wish Middlesbrough all the best this season.

“But now my focus is back on Everton and continuing to work hard everyday like I have been and if I’m called upon I’ll be ready to do whatever is necessary.

“Real ones know I speak from the heart nothing more nothing less.”

Bolasie claimed Middlesbrough are not to blame for the failed move because they just did not beat the deadline.

“Nothing like that at all... Backroom at Boro have been great and tried to get everything done, we just couldn’t make the cut off... Gaffer’s vision and belief in me is why I wanted to come,” he replied to a fan who blamed the club.

“Only messaged this as I can’t have any negativity on boro end.”

Earlier this month, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti disclosed that there is no space for the 31-year-old whose last competitive outing for Everton came in May 2018.

“He is doing well, training well and professionally,” the Italian manager said of Bolasie.

“He is not part of the squad, he can train with us if he's not able to find a club by the end of market and if he stays we will train him.

"But I said to him we have a big squad and unfortunately, there is no space for him."